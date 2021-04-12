Senior Alert issued for missing Culpeper man

CULPEPER, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia State Police has issued a senior alert for a missing Culpeper man. Police say he suffers from cognitive and vision impairments.
Robert William Steele was last seen on April 11 leaving his home on Elmwood Drive in Culpeper heading towards Skyline Drive.
Steele is wearing a camo Outer Banks hat, a blue checkered shirt with a green/white undershirt and blue jeans.
Police say Steele is possibly driving a 1993 Mercury Topaz with the license plate: UTV5814.
Anyone with information on Steele’s whereabouts should call (540) 727-7900.
