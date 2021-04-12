Senior Alert issued for missing Culpeper man

Senior suffers from cognitive, vision impairments

Robert Steele (Source: Virginia State Police)
By NBC12 Newsroom | April 12, 2021 at 5:01 AM EDT - Updated April 12 at 12:01 PM

CULPEPER, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia State Police has issued a senior alert for a missing Culpeper man. Police say he suffers from cognitive and vision impairments.

Robert William Steele was last seen on April 11 leaving his home on Elmwood Drive in Culpeper heading towards Skyline Drive.

Steele is wearing a camo Outer Banks hat, a blue checkered shirt with a green/white undershirt and blue jeans.

Police say Steele is possibly driving a 1993 Mercury Topaz with the license plate: UTV5814.

1993 Mercury
1993 Mercury (Source: Virginia State Police)

Anyone with information on Steele’s whereabouts should call (540) 727-7900.

