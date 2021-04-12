Nice Tuesday. Showers and Cooler Wednesday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A few stray showers early tonight, mainly near and north of Route 33. Otherwise, partlyto variably cloudy with lows in the 40s.
Another pleasant day ahead Tuesday with highs back in the upper 60s to low 70s. An approaching cold front Wednesday will bring our next best chance of showers. This will also start the beginning of a cool down for the rest of the week, with highs at or below average in the low to mid 60s. At this time, rain amounts up to a quarter inch expected Wednesday. Cool with sun and clouds for the late week and to start the weekend.
Another weather system may impact the region Sunday into Monday with the chance for more showers.
Tonight: Partly cloudy. Stray showers early. Lows 40s.
Tuesday: Partly sunny. Highs upper 60s to lower 70s. Lows upper 40s.
Wednesday: Rain showers arrive. Highs in the 60s. Few more showers Wednesday night into early Thursday. Lows in the 40s.
Thursday: Cooler and mostly cloudy. Highs lower 60s. Lows in the 40s.
Friday and Saturday: Partly sunny. Highs in the 60s. Lows 40s.
