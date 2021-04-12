City Market returns to Water Street lot

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville City Market returned to the Water Street lot Saturday morning.
The market will operate as a drive-thru, to-go style, for the month of April, with potential buyers needing to pre-order their goods. Pick-up is available from 8 a.m. and noon.
Vendors at the market said the location allows them to be closer to the community and other markets, like the one at Ix Art Park.
In-person operations may return as early as next month.
