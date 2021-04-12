City Market returns to Water Street lot

The Charlottesville City Market To-Go will operate at the Water Street lot. (Source: WVIR)
By Elizabeth Holmes | April 11, 2021 at 8:07 PM EDT - Updated April 11 at 8:07 PM

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville City Market returned to the Water Street lot Saturday morning.

The market will operate as a drive-thru, to-go style, for the month of April, with potential buyers needing to pre-order their goods. Pick-up is available from 8 a.m. and noon.

Vendors at the market said the location allows them to be closer to the community and other markets, like the one at Ix Art Park.

In-person operations may return as early as next month.

