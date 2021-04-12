BRHD moves into Phase 2, despite not receiving any Johnson & Johnson shots this week

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Even though the Blue Ridge Health District is not receiving any Johnson & Johnson shots this week due to a supply shortage, the district is still moving into the final phase of COVID-19 vaccinations.
“The amount of vaccine that we anticipate getting over the next few weeks is probably not as great as we had anticipated, primarily because we don’t see a large amount of Johnson & Johnson coming to us,” Dr. Denise Bonds, the director of the BRHD, said.
The issues with Johnson & Johnson vaccines continue to impact BRHD’s allotment, but not as severely as some other locations.
“I think everyone will have had at least their first shot who wants their first shot by the end of May and hopefully we’ll see a large influx of Johnson & Johnson and we can accelerate that process,” Bonds said.
Bonds says the shortage could cause problems with scheduled J & J appointments, but it’s too soon to tell.
“I think it depends a little bit on how many people show up today. We have the capacity for 1,500 individuals to get vaccinated with Johnson & Johnson this week, and we did set aside some allotment for individuals out in the localities. With regard to the localities, if you have an appointment unless you hear otherwise you should keep that appointment,” Bonds said.
Nearly 64,000 people in the BRHD are fully vaccinated. Now, anyone who is 16 years and older can get the COVID-19 vaccine if they live or work in this health district.
“If you have been waiting and want your vaccine, now is the time,” Bonds said.
On Tuesday, April 13 the health district will be sending out a shareable link for anyone ages 16 and older to schedule an appointment for their COVID-19 vaccine.
Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.