UVA sophomore Justin McKoy transferring to North Carolina

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Former UVA men’s basketball player Justin McKoy has announced he is transferring to North Carolina.
The 6-foot-8 sophomore forward is a native of Cary, NC, and announced the commitment on social media on Saturday.
McKoy was a three-star recruit coming out of high school, and he averaged 3.7 points and 3.4 rebounds per game for the Cavaliers in 2020-21.
Justin McKoy is the second former UVA player to join an ACC program this offseason, as Casey Morsell had previously committed to NC State.
