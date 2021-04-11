UVA sophomore Justin McKoy transferring to North Carolina

ANDREW SHURTLEFF, THE DAILY PROGRESS Virginia forward Justin McKoy (4) reacts to a play during the game Monday in Charlottesville. Virginia defeated Miami 62-51. (Source: ACC)
By Mike Shiers | April 10, 2021 at 9:10 PM EDT - Updated April 10 at 9:29 PM

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Former UVA men’s basketball player Justin McKoy has announced he is transferring to North Carolina.

The 6-foot-8 sophomore forward is a native of Cary, NC, and announced the commitment on social media on Saturday.

McKoy was a three-star recruit coming out of high school, and he averaged 3.7 points and 3.4 rebounds per game for the Cavaliers in 2020-21.

Justin McKoy is the second former UVA player to join an ACC program this offseason, as Casey Morsell had previously committed to NC State.

