Senior Alert issued for missing Charlottesville woman with cognitive impairment

Senior Alert for Susan Brown Church last seen April 10. (Source: WVIR)
By Riley Wyant | April 10, 2021 at 11:47 PM EDT - Updated April 11 at 12:00 AM

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - UPDATE: SENIOR ALERT CANCELLED. Brown was safely located.

The Virginia State Police has issued a senior alert on behalf of the Charlottesville Police Department (CPD) on Saturday, April 10.

CPD is looking for 68-year-old Susan Brown Church. Police say she was last seen on April 10 around 2:30 p.m. near 499 West Main Street in Charlottesville. She is possibly wearing a pink hat and a tie-dye shirt.

She is possibly driving a 2006 silver Volkswagen Beetle displaying North Carolina plates ADY-4333.

Police say Church suffers from a cognitive impairment and the disappearance poses a credible threat to her health and safety.

Please contact CPD with any information regarding her whereabouts at 434-970-3280.

