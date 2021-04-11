Senior Alert issued for missing Charlottesville woman with cognitive impairment

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - UPDATE: SENIOR ALERT CANCELLED. Brown was safely located.
The Virginia State Police has issued a senior alert on behalf of the Charlottesville Police Department (CPD) on Saturday, April 10.
CPD is looking for 68-year-old Susan Brown Church. Police say she was last seen on April 10 around 2:30 p.m. near 499 West Main Street in Charlottesville. She is possibly wearing a pink hat and a tie-dye shirt.
She is possibly driving a 2006 silver Volkswagen Beetle displaying North Carolina plates ADY-4333.
Police say Church suffers from a cognitive impairment and the disappearance poses a credible threat to her health and safety.
Please contact CPD with any information regarding her whereabouts at 434-970-3280.
