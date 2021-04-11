Rainy Overnight, Spotty Storm Sunday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Widespread rain overnight with a rumble of thunder possible. Severe weather is not expected for our region. The rain will exit predawn. A half inch to inch of rain expected from this latest weather maker.
We look to get a break with sunshine Sunday morning. A cold front will sweep over the region Sunday afternoon with a new spotty shower and thunderstorm risk. Any thunderstorm on Sunday afternoon may cause gusty winds. Isolated severe weather possible near and east of the Blue Ridge Mountains.
Drier Sunday night and Monday. Remaining mild on Monday.
Watching the progress of a cold front for early Tuesday. It may produce a passing shower. Otherwise one more day with above average temperatures.
A cooler northwest wind flow will take hold mid and late week. Temperatures near or a little below average for the time of year. While no organized storm system are expected at this time, there could be a couple of chance for a brief passing shower later in the extended outlook. Keep checking back for updates.
Saturday overnight: Rainy with thunder possible. Areas of fog. Lows upper 50s to lower 60s.
Sunday: Partly sunny and breezy. A brief passing shower/storm possible. Highs in the 70s.
Sunday night: Clearing with lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.
Monday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s. Lows near 50.
Tuesday: Partly sunny. Highs lower 70s. Lows in the cooler upper 40s.
Wednesday: Cooler and partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the mid 40s.
Thursday: Partly sunny. Highs upper 60s. Lows upper 40s.
Friday: Partly sunny. Highs upper 60s. Lows in the 40s.
Saturday: Partly sunny. Highs 65 to 70 degrees.
