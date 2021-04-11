Pleasantly Warm Start to Week. Cooler Mid - Late Week

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A cold front will sweep over the region early tonight. An early spotty shower mainly near and east of Route 15.
Clearing skies tonight and Monday morning. Remaining mild on Monday. Still there will be a small risk for a passing shower Monday afternoon to early evening, with a disturbance moving across the region.
Otherwise one more day with above average temperatures on Tuesday.
Watching for a better chance of showers later Wednesday into Wednesday night.
A cooler northwest wind flow will take hold mid and late week. Temperatures near or a little below average for the time of year.
Tonight: Clearing with lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.
Monday: Sun and clouds, passing stray shower possible. Highs in the 60s for the Shenandoah Valley. Lower 70s across central Virginia. Lows near 50.
Tuesday: Partly sunny. Highs upper 60s to lower 70s. Lows in the cooler upper 40s.
Wednesday: Cooler with increasing clouds and shower chance by later in the day and night. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the mid 40s.
Thursday: Partly sunny. Highs mid to upper 60s. Lows upper 40s.
Friday: Partly sunny. Highs upper 60s. Lows in the 40s.
Saturday: Partly sunny. Highs 65 to 70. Lows mid 40s.
Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers. Highs upper 60s.
