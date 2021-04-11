Philip Hamilton holds rally outside Albemarle County Office Building

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville Republican Candidate for General Assembly, Philip Hamilton, spoke to supporters Saturday, April 10.
At a rally held in front of the Albemarle County Office Building, he urged that now is the time to lift Governor Ralph Northam’s lockdowns and reopen all of Virginia’s schools and universities.
“Let’s hold politicians accountable. Let’s hold them accountable to term limits, smaller government, reducing our taxes, and making sure that all businesses are open and that we get rid of the designation of non-essential and essential workers,” Hamilton said. “Let’s get rid of all that. All jobs are essential.”
Hamilton says he is working to revive the Thomas Jefferson era version of the Tea Party in Charlottesville.
