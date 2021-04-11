No. 6 Virginia men’s lax knocks off No. 3 UNC 18-16

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Ian Laviano and Jeff Conner each scored four goals, and the No. 6 Virginia men’s lacrosse team defeated No. 3 North Carolina 18-16 on Saturday in Chapel Hill.
The scoring output is a career-high for Conner, as the junior midfielder had only scored ten goals in his career, heading into the match.
Head coach Lars Tffany says, “That’s when we’re playing really high-level team lacrosse, when we’re letting other really talented players step in, and make plays.”
Conner adds, “Honestly, my teammates, with the way they cut, they draw a lot of attention. They open up a lot of space. Honestly, I think I just found myself in the right space, at the right time, and I just finished off the opportunity that they gave me.”
Senior attackman Matt Moore had two goals and six assists.
Moore is the 13th player in program history with 200 career points, and he is two assists away from 100 for his career.
Virginia (9-2, 2-2 ACC) will be back in action on Thursday at home against No. 1 Duke.
