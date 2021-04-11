No. 12 UVA women’s soccer plays No. 5 West Virginia to 1-1 draw in double-overtime

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - After 110 minutes of action, the No. 12 Virginia women’s soccer team finished in a 1-1 draw with No. 5 West Virginia on Saturday at Klöckner Stadium.
The teams were played for the second time in the last seven days. The Mountaineers won 1-0 last Saturday in Morgantown.
UVA struck first on Senior Day in Charlottesville, as sophomore Dianna Ordonez sidestepped three defenders, and got the ‘Hoos on the board in the 34th minute.
WVU netted the equalizer in the 82nd minute, as Isabella Sibley redirected a shot into the cage.
Both teams had opportunities in the overtime period, including a rocket blast from distance by Lia Godfrey in the second OT, that was turned away with a diving save by Mountaineers’ goalie Kayza Massey.
Head coach Steve Swanson says, “This was an NCAA-type of game. We have a lot to feel good about, going into the tournament. We have a lot to build on, over these next couple of weeks.”
Virginia finishes the regular season with a record of 10-4-2 overall, and 5-2-1 in the ACC.
The NCAA Tournament field will be announced on April 19th.
Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.