No. 7 UVA women’s lax falls 15-12 at No. 3 Syracuse

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The No. 3 Syracuse women’s lacrosse team used a 6-0 run in the second half to come-from-behind and beat No. 7 Virginia 15-12 on Saturday in the Carrier Dome.
Charlie Campbell made a career-high 18 saves in net for UVA, but the Orange out-shot the Wahoos 41-20.
Ashlyn McGovern and Annie Dyson each had a hat trick for the Cavaliers.
Virginia (8-4, 3-4 ACC) will be back in action next week, as they top-ranked North Carolina in Chapel Hill on Friday and Sunday.
