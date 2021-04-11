Isolated Severe Weather Risk East

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The widespread rain from last night has moved away after dropping a half to one inch of rainfall for your lawn and garden.
We look to get a break with sunshine Sunday morning. A cold front will sweep over the region this Sunday afternoon and evening with a new spotty shower and thunderstorm risk. Any thunderstorm may cause gusty winds. Isolated severe weather possible mainly near and east of Route 15 to I-95 and to the coast. It’ll be breezy at times.
Drier Sunday night and Monday morning. Remaining mild on Monday. Still there will be a small risk for a passing shower Monday afternoon to early evening.
Otherwise one more day with above average temperatures on Tuesday.
Watching for a better shower chance later on Wednesday into Wednesday night.
A cooler northwest wind flow will take hold mid and late week. Temperatures near or a little below average for the time of year.
Sunday: Partly sunny and breezy. A brief passing shower/storm possible. Highs in the 70s.
Sunday night: Clearing with lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.
Monday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s for the Shenandoah Valley. Lower 70s across central Virginia. Lows near 50.
Tuesday: Partly sunny. Highs lower 70s. Lows in the cooler upper 40s.
Wednesday: Cooler with increasing clouds and shower chance by later in the day and night. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the mid 40s.
Thursday: Partly sunny. Highs upper 60s. Lows upper 40s.
Friday: Partly sunny. Highs upper 60s. Lows in the 40s.
Saturday: Partly sunny. Highs 65 to 70 degrees.
Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.