Central Virginia VA Health Care working to get veterans vaccinated

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Central Virginia VA Health Care System is working to get veterans in our area vaccinated as quickly as possible.
So far, over 2,000 veterans have been vaccinated at the VA vaccine clinic in Charlottesville. The clinic in Charlottesville is specifically for veterans over the age of 40.
Thanks to the newly signed SAVE LIVES Act, the clinic will soon start vaccinating all veterans, the eligible spouses and caregivers.
“Our team has been relentless in trying to call people and getting folks in, and our uptake of vaccines has been extremely good,” said Dr. Adam Holmes, a medical director at the clinic. “I’m extremely proud of our team and proud of our patients.”
The Central Virginia VA Health Care System is encouraging all veterans, spouses and caregivers to take the first opportunity to get their shot, even if it is not through the clinic.
Veterans, caregivers, spouses and CHAMPVA beneficiaries newly eligible under the law can register and indicate their interest in receiving a vaccine from the VA here.
Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.