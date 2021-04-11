Brooks Family YMCA holds summer job fair

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Summer jobs are now up for grabs at the Brooks Family YMCA. April 10 was the first of two job fairs the YMCA will hold with the goal of filling jobs for summer camp.
Bonita Patton, with the YMCA, says they’re looking to fill 70 positions which are open to anyone over the age of 16. She says, if you are interested, to apply online or reach out to her directly.
“We are just mainly trying to get some people that love working with children, who want to be a role model, who want to provide that fun enrichment time with them,” she said.
There will be another job fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on April 24.
