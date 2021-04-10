VSP investigating fatal crash on Route 522 in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Virginia State Police are investigating a two-vehicle crash in Orange County that left a 22-year-old woman dead.
The crash occurred Wednesday, April 7 at 2:41 p.m. on Route 522. VSP says a 2003 Honda Odyssey was traveling North on Rt. 522 when it rear-ended a tractor-trailer that was also traveling North. Police say the tractor-trailer stopped for another vehicle that was making a left turn.
The driver of the Honda, Madalyn T. Grant, 22, of Stevensburg, VA, died at the scene of the crash as a result of her injuries. Grant was not wearing a seatbelt.
The driver of the tractor-trailer, a 28-year-old male, of Midlothian, VA, suffered minor injuries and was transported to UVA Medical Center for treatment. The male was wearing a seatbelt.
The crash remains under investigation.
