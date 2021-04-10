UVA baseball falls 6-1 in series opener at Clemson

Clemson sophomore Adam Hackenberg (Source: Brian Hennessy/Clemson Athletics)
By Mike Shiers | April 9, 2021 at 10:18 PM EDT - Updated April 9 at 10:18 PM

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia baseball team fell 6-1 at Clemson in Game One of its series on Friday in South Carolina.

The loss snaps UVA’s three-game winning streak.

Former Miller School star Adam Hackenberg helped give the Tigers the early lead with a 2-out, 2-RBI single in the third inning.

Andrew Abbott pitched 4.2 innings for the ‘Hoos, and gave up five runs, on eight hits, while striking out seven.

Virginia (14-15, 6-13 ACC) and Clemson are scheduled to play Game Two on Saturday at seven o’clock.

