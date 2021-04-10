Tracking Rain and Thunder

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Areas of dense fog and drizzle through Saturday morning. While a stray shower is possible during the afternoon, a better chance of rain and thunder will arrive Saturday night and into early Sunday morning. During this time, more widespread showers and storms, with heavy downpours and a few storms will arrive from the southwest Saturday night. Isolated severe weather possible. The main threat will be some gusty winds and spotty hail. Additional rain of .50″ to 1″ for most locations.