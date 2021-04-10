Tracking Rain and Thunder

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Areas of dense fog and drizzle through Saturday morning. While a stray shower is possible during the afternoon, a better chance of rain and thunder will arrive Saturday night and into early Sunday morning. During this time, more widespread showers and storms, with heavy downpours and a few storms will arrive from the southwest Saturday night. Isolated severe weather possible. The main threat will be some gusty winds and spotty hail. Additional rain of .50″ to 1″ for most locations.
Much of Sunday is dry and warmer. During the afternoon, a passing shower or storm possible. Next week starts dry and pleasant Monday. A small chance for a shower possible on Tuesday. At this time, the mid and late week is trending cooler, but more seasonable.
Saturday: Mostly cloudy to partly sunny, warm. Scattered afternoon shower risk. Highs low to mid 70s.
Saturday night: Showers, downpours and thunderstorms arrive from the southwest. Lows upper 50s to lower 60s.
Sunday: Partly sunny, breezy, with an afternoon stray shower/storm chance. Highs upper 70s.
Sunday night: Clearing with overnight lows in the lower 50s.
Monday: Mostly sunny. Highs upper 70s. Lows in the 50s.
Tuesday: Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Possible shower. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows upper 40s.
Wednesday: Partly sunny. Highs upper 60s. Lows upper 40s.
Thursday: Mostly to partly cloudy, cooler. Highs in the 60s. Lows upper 40s.
Friday: Variable clouds. Highs upper 60s.
A couple fast moving and weak weather disturbances may pass by mid to late week. Keep checking back for updates.
Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.