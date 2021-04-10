Rain and Thunder Risk Overnight

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Tracking rain and possible embedded thunderstorms for Saturday night and early Sunday morning. Any thunderstorm may produce gusty winds. A half inch to inch of rain is projected with this latest storm system arriving from the west and south.
We look to get a break with sunshine Sunday morning. A cold front will sweep over the region Sunday afternoon with a new spotty shower and thunderstorm risk. Any thunderstorm again on Sunday afternoon may cause gusty winds.
Drier Sunday night and Monday. Remaining mild on Monday.
Watching the progress of a cold front for early Tuesday. It may produce a passing shower. Otherwise one more day with above average temperatures.
A cooler northwest wind flow will take hold mid and late week. Temperatures near or a little below average for the time of year. While no organized storm system are expected at this time, there could be a couple of chance for a brief passing shower later in the extended outlook. Keep checking back for updates.
Saturday night: Rain developing. Some thunder possible. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Patchy fog.
Sunday: Partly sunny and breezy. A brief passing shower/storm possible. Highs in the 70s.
Sunday night: Clearing with lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.
Monday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s. Lows near 50.
Tuesday: Partly sunny. Highs lower 70s. Lows in the cooler upper 40s.
Wednesday: Cooler and partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the mid 40s.
Thursday: Partly sunny. Highs upper 60s. Lows upper 40s.
Friday: Partly sunny. Highs upper 60s. Lows in the 40s.
Saturday: Partly sunny. Highs 65 to 70 degrees.
