Warmer Weekend. Times of Showers and Storms

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A few showers tonight, otherwise cloudy with some areas of fog. Clouds and some intervals of sun Saturday and turning warmer with highs in the low to mid 70s. While a stray shower or storm is possible during the afternoon, a better chance of rain will arrive Saturday night and into early Sunday morning. During this time, more widespread showers and storms, with heavy downpours and a few storms could turn strong to severe. The main threat some gusty winds and spotty hail. Additional rain of .50″ to 1″ for most locations.
Much of Sunday is dry and warmer. During the afternoon, a passing shower or storm possible. Next week starts dry and pleasant Monday. A small chance for a shower possible on Tuesday. At this time, the late week is trending cooler, but more seasonable, wiith possible showers.
Tonight: Cloudy, some scattered showers, areas of fog. Lows in the low 50s.
Saturday: Mostly cloudy to partly sunny, warm. Scattered afternoon shower risk. Highs low to mid 70s.
Saturday night: Showers, downpours and thunderstorms arrive from the southwest. Lows near 60.
Sunday: Partly sunny with an afternoon shower/storm chance. Highs upper 70s. Lows lower 50s.
Monday: Mostly sunny. Highs upper 70s. Lows in the 50s.
Tuesday: Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Possible showers. Highs in the 70s. Lows lower 50s.
Wednesday: Partly sunny. Highs lower 70s. Lows upper 40s.
Thursday: Mostly cloudy, cooler. Chance of showers. Highs in the 60s. Lows upper 40s.
Friday: Variable clouds. Highs upper 60s.
Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.