Warmer Weekend. Times of Showers and Storms

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A few showers tonight, otherwise cloudy with some areas of fog. Clouds and some intervals of sun Saturday and turning warmer with highs in the low to mid 70s. While a stray shower or storm is possible during the afternoon, a better chance of rain will arrive Saturday night and into early Sunday morning. During this time, more widespread showers and storms, with heavy downpours and a few storms could turn strong to severe. The main threat some gusty winds and spotty hail. Additional rain of .50″ to 1″ for most locations.