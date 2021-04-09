Virginia’s Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine allocation set to dip by over 100k doses next week

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Just when vaccine distribution was starting to go smoothly, Virginia is bracing itself for another big blow to supply.
The Virginia Department of Health says last week the state had a Johnson & Johnson supply of 124,000 doses. Next week, the state will only receive 14,000 doses, which about one tenth of what it wanted.
”It doesn’t change the pace at which we can move into Phase Two, we will all be able to do that by April 18, but it does slow the pace of our progression,” Dr. Danny Avula, the state vaccine coordinator said. “Having 100,000 fewer doses than we were expecting does limit the total number of appointments.”
The state is still on track to get everyone a first dose vaccine by the end of May, but it may be hard to find appointments in April due to the shortage.
