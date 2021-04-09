UVA men’s soccer falls 5-0 at No. 1 Pitt in Spring season finale

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia men’s soccer team lost 5-0 at No. 1 Pitt in its final game of the Spring season on Thursday.
UVA was unbeaten in it last five matches against top-ranked teams (3-0-2).
The Panthers took the early lead on a corner kick in the 4th minute, and they added another score with 15-seconds remaining in the first half.
Pitt tallied its third goal in the 68th minute, and the fourth came less than two minutes later.
The Cavaliers have lost three-consecutive matches for the first time since 2003, and they are projected to miss out on the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 1981.
The 39-year streak of consecutive appearances is the longest in the history of NCAA Division I men’s soccer.
The NCAA tournament will be held on April 29-May 17 in Cary, North Carolina this year, after it was postponed in the fall, due to COVID-19.
Virginia finishes the season with a record of 7-8-1 overall, and 2-4-0 during ACC competition in the spring.
