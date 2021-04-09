Stafford County Animal Shelter seeks donations for duck in wheelchair

STAFFORD, Va. (WWBT) - Stafford County Animal Shelter is asking the community for donations to help a duck in a wheelchair.
Deputy Hepperle responded to a call about a duck that was unable to walk. Due to her love for ducks, she decided to make a makeshift wheelchair for it and name her Dalilah.
While waiting for the owner to claim Dalilah, Deputy Hepperle is taking care of her.
The animal shelter says Dalilah the duck still needs supplies such as a special livestock/poultry vet, which will cost from $200-$400.
To make donations, click here.
Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.