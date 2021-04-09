No, 6 UVA men’s lax ready for rematch with No. 3 UNC

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia men’s lacrosse team will be taking on a Top-Five opponent on Saturday, as the 6th-ranked Cavaliers travel to face No. 3 North Carolina in Chapel Hill.
The teams have already played once this spring, with the Tar Heels winning 16-13 about a month ago at Klöckner Stadium.
Chris Gray scored four goals for UNC, while Payton Cormier had a hat trick to lead the ‘Hoos.
North Carolina is coming off its first loss of the season, as the Heels fell 12-11 in overtime in a battle of unbeatens against Duke.
Carolina is the first “repeat” opponent for Virginia this season, and head coach Lars Tiffany says the previous experience can be beneficial.
“We don’t have to dive too much into personnel, because we know who they are,” says Tiffany. “For the most part, it’s taking about what they did. So we’re focusing more on our gameplan, but I certainly do know, playing them once, you realize how good they are, and how fast they play.”
Senior midfielder Dox Aitken says, “We know that we have to play a very good game to beat them. I think playing them once before gives us some confidence. Looking back at that film, I think there’s a ton of things that we can fix, especially on the offensive end. Learned a ton from that, and we just have to play better against them.”
Virginia and North Carolina are scheduled to faceoff on Saturday at two o’clock in Chapel Hill.
Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.