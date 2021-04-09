Applications open for Incubator Studio Program at McGuffey Art Center

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - If you’re looking for a space to develop your artistic craft with some of the best artists in the area, now is your time to make it happen.
The McGuffey Art Center in Charlottesville is looking for its next group of artists to join the Incubator Studio Program. The application period for the 2021-2022 year, starting in July, is now open.
“[It’s] A safe place for artists that haven’t quite gotten their studio practice down, need a place to work that doesn’t cost very much,” Eileen French with the McGuffey Art Center said. “They can come in for a year and work on a specific project.”
French says this is the perfect opportunity for any young artists who wants to be a part of the artists community in Charlottesville.
