Isolated Severe Weather Risk

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - After a stormy late night Thursday, the atmosphere has rained itself out Friday morning. Just seeing some lingering drizzle, low clouds and fog.
Watching the progress of a warm front over areas of Southside Virginia. This will help to form new showers and thunderstorms this afternoon and evening. Some of the storms may turn severe. Especially for places near and south of the James River and Route 460. It’s the kind of day you don’t want to see sunshine. Sun would help storms fire up and grow. Any thunderstorm could cause hail, high winds and even a brief, spin-up tornado.
Showers and thunderstorms exit by Saturday morning. We will have a mix of clouds and sun Saturday afternoon with a stray shower. A better chance for more widespread showers, downpours and thunderstorms will arrive Saturday night.
Another break on Sunday morning. We may have another passing shower/storm risk Sunday afternoon.
Mild and dry on Monday. Tracking a fast moving weather disturbance Tuesday which may cause a shower.
Trending cooler at the end of next week and weekend.
Friday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered shower/storm developing later this afternoon. Highs upper 60s to lower 70s.
Friday night: Evening scattered shower/thunderstorm. Isolated severe weather possible. Patchy fog forming. Lows in the 50s.
Saturday: Mostly cloudy to partly sunny. Highs low to mid 70s. Scattered afternoon shower risk.
Saturday night: Showers, downpours and thunderstorms arrive from the southwest. Lows near 60.
Sunday: Partly sunny with an afternoon shower/storm chance. Highs upper 70s. Lows lower 50s.
Monday: Mostly sunny. Highs upper 70s. Lows in the 50s.
Tuesday: We may have a shower pass by. Otherwise partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Highs in the 70s. Lows lower 50s.
Wednesday: Partly sunny. Highs lower 70s. Lows upper 40s.
Thursday: Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the 60s.
