Isolated Severe Weather Risk

Watching the progress of a warm front over areas of Southside Virginia. This will help to form new showers and thunderstorms this afternoon and evening. Some of the storms may turn severe. Especially for places near and south of the James River and Route 460. It’s the kind of day you don’t want to see sunshine. Sun would help storms fire up and grow. Any thunderstorm could cause hail, high winds and even a brief, spin-up tornado.