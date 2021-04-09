Indiana shooting guard Armaan Franklin transferring to UVA

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia men’s basketball team dipped its toe into the NCAA Transfer Portal for the first time this offseason, as the Cavaliers have received a commitment from Armaan Franklin.
Franklin played two seasons with Indiana, and he made the announcement on Thursday via social media.
Franklin averaged 11.4 points per game last season, and the 6-foot-4 guard connected 42.9 percent of his three-point attempts.
The three-point percentage led the Hoosiers in 2020-21, and he was second on the team in scoring.
Franklin was rated as a three-star prospect coming out of high school in Indianapolis.
