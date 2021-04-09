Daughters of Confederacy now in possession of Jefferson Davis chair held for ransom

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Daughters of the Confederacy says the chair that belonged to Jefferson Davis is now in its possession after it was stolen out of a cemetery.
The Daughters of the Confederacy released the following statement:
“The United Daughters of the Confederacy has possession of the chair. It is unharmed. We would like to thank the New Orleans Police Department for their excellent work resolving this manner.”
The chair was taken from Old Live Oak Cemetery located in Alabama.
A group called, ‘White Lies Matter’ claimed responsibility for taking the chair, however authorities say they aren’t sure whether this group is even legitimate.
