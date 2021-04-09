CRHA prepares for resident relocation as Crescent Halls undergoes major renovations

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The start of a full renovation to one of Charlottesville’s public housing developments is just a few weeks away.
All 105 units at Crescent Halls will be fully renovated and nearly everything will be updated - from kitchens to accessibility to heating and cooling systems. But what will life during construction be like for those living there? Some answers were provided at Thursday night’s Charlottesville Redevelopment and Housing Authority meeting.
At the end of April, the first renovation will begin on the top floor. Then, in mid-May, the 7th floor work will get underway. People who live on those floors will have to move twice.
“They’ll have to move into their temporary unit to start on those floors, and then they’ll have to move to a permanent unit once the renovated units are completed,” said John Sales, the executive director of Charlottesville Redevelopment and Housing Authority.
Sales says the goal is to minimize moves. So once those first two floors are complete, no one will have to move more than once. Plus, no one will have to leave Crescent Halls because of the staggered renovation plan.
“This way they’re doing it because they don’t want residents to have to move off-site to another public housing site or to another place within Charlottesville,” said Iyana Painter, who’s taking the lead on resident relocation.
Before anyone has to move, they will have a meeting with Painter “to identify any household needs and preferences, and also to identify any special needs or reasonable accommodation requests they may have.”
CRHA will cover moving costs for all residents and provide services from Milo the Mover. Pointer says the feedback so far has been positive.
“It seems like everyone has been waiting and ready for it,” she said.
Here is a timeline of when each floor’s renovations are expected to start and end.
8th Floor: April 30, 2021 - September 14, 2021
7th Floor: May 13, 2021 - November 9, 2021
6th Floor: September 15, 2021 - January 31, 2022
5th Floor: November 10, 2021 - March 25, 2022
4th Floor: February 2, 2022 - June 14, 2022
3rd Floor: March 28, 2022 - August 9, 2022
2nd Floor: June 15, 2022 - October 27, 2022
