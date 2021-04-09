Charlottesville City Market returns with drive-thru model

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville City Market is coming back to the Water Street lot on Saturday, April 10, but it may look a little different.
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the market will start out for the month of April as City Market To-Go. That means folks will be able to preorder from vendors online and pick up their orders in the Water Street Parking lot from 8 a.m. until noon Saturday.
“We’re going to set up our vendors and booths around this market lot. Our customers will come down South Street, enter in from the large intersection at Ridge and Main, and enter in and drive around this lot stopping at the vendors they ordered from,” Charlottesville City Market Manager Justin Mckenzie said.
The drive-thru market will be selling things like produce, meats, and baked goods.
“We’re most excited to just be back downtown. I know a lot of the businesses liked having us down here. The community likes being in the downtown area,” Mckenzie said.
Mckenzie is hoping to return to an in-person operation at some point in May.
