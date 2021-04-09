Albemarle County police welcome a new K9 officer to the team

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Albemarle County Police Department is welcoming a new K9 officer to the ranks.
Tex, a 2-year old German shorthaired pointer, went through 10 weeks of training with the Virginia Police Work Dog Association to be able to detect a bomb, find firearms and even shell casings.
Tex and his partner, Officer Bianca Poling, will be traveling throughout the county together.
“He’s really playful. He’s 2-years-old, so he has a lot of puppy in him, very energetic and a very happy dog,” Poling said.
Officer Poling and Tex will be doing a lot of proactive and preventative work. The pair says they’re really excited to be out helping the community.
