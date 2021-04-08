10 years since Robert Lee Hourihan disappearance, cold case still open

FLUVANNA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - It has been 10 years since Robert Lee Hourihan was last seen in Fluvanna County. He was last seen by his wife on April 8, 2011 when he left for work at 6:30 a.m. and later that morning around 7:40 a.m.
Several weeks later, his car was found abandoned in a Target parking lot in La Plata, Maryland.
Foul play is suspected in his disappearance and police believe someone out there knows something.
“I’m confident that there’s multiple people out there that have information that could be that one piece of the puzzle we need to put this thing together to figure out what happened Rob,” Major David Wells with Fluvanna County Sheriff’s Office said.
Major Wells says he wants to bring the family some answers and peace of mind after many years of confusion.
“He had a small daughter at the time who doesn’t know what happened to Dad,” Maj. Wells said. “If anybody could provide any of that vital little piece of information, that missing link, that’s what we really need right now.”
