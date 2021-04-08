VDH to pilot rapid testing program in schools

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Children may not become eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine until late this year or even next year. Now, the Virginia Department of Health is launching a COVID-19 testing program in schools to track and prevent the spread.
The tests, called Abbott BinaxNow tests, can provide results in just 15 minutes. They’ll be used to test students and staff in K-12 learning in schools across the commonwealth.
“Testing programs in schools can identify cases earlier. They can also help increase the confidence of families and teachers and staff in what’s happening in schools, it’s just an extra layer of security I think,” said Dr. Laurie Forlano, the deputy director of the department’s Office of Epidemiology.
“It can hopefully help us better understand what’s happening in schools and give us a little extra information to help us understand a little bit more about in-school transmission and what’s happening and maybe what’s not happening.”
Tests kids will be free for any school district that requests them.
