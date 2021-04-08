UVA football looking for big plays at Spring Practice

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia football team averaged 30.7 points per game last season, which was right in the middle of the pack in the ACC.
During Spring Camp, the Cavaliers are working on increasing that number, through the use of ‘big plays.’
Junior quarterback Brennan Armstrong says, “We feel like we can take deeper shots now, down the field, with the weapons we have.”
Armstrong was in his first season as a starter last fall, and he had to get acclimated, without the benefit of spring practice.
The junior is taking advantage of the extra time now.
“Just developing chemistry, and consistently throwing to those guys who we want to go 50-50 with,” says Armstrong. “That’s going to be a huge part. Having this offseason, going through spring ball right now, is going to be a big thing for that.”
Lavel Davis Junior had 20 receptions in eight games as a true freshman last season, and the 6-foot-7 receiver averaged more than 25-yards per catch.
Head coach Bronco Mendenhall says, “We just got to throw it to him more, and even if someone is on him, so what? They’re 5-foot-10. There are more balls in the 50-50 category that can go his way, and we intend to do that.”
“Hopefully it’s more like 75-25,” says Armstrong. “Hopefully it’s more one of those, we’re on the same page. A guy is playing a certain way, ‘Boom, back shoulder.’ Little things like that. Hopefully those 50-50′s turn more into 75-25.”
The Cavaliers are scheduled to hold their Spring Game on May 1st.
