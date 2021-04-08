Spring Showers Ahead

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Clouds thicken and showers will overspread the region tonight. A few isolated storms possible. Some more showers Friday, with temperatures more seasonable in the 60s. If we do see some breaks in the clouds Friday afternoon, a couple of thundershowers possible. An unsettled weather pattern will linger through the weekend with more showers at times.The best window appears later Saturday afternoon though Sunday morning. Rain amounts from the late week through the weekend, currently look to range from .50 to 1.5″.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, showers, isolated thunder. Lows low 50s.
Friday: Mostly cloudy, showers. PM isolated storm. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Lows 50s.
Saturday: Variable clouds, with showers. Some evening storms. Highs upper 60s to low 70s.. Lows mid to upper 50s.
Sunday: Mainly AM rain. Stray PM shower or storm. Highs low to mid 70s. Lows around 50.
Monday: Mostly sunny. Highs upper 60s to low 70s. Lows low 50s.
Tuesday: Partly sunny. Highs upper 60s to around 70. Lows upper 40s.
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Highs upper 60s. Lows around 50.
Thursday: Mostly cloudy, showers. Highs low to mid 60s.
