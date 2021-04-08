Spring Showers Ahead

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Clouds thicken and showers will overspread the region tonight. A few isolated storms possible. Some more showers Friday, with temperatures more seasonable in the 60s. If we do see some breaks in the clouds Friday afternoon, a couple of thundershowers possible. An unsettled weather pattern will linger through the weekend with more showers at times.The best window appears later Saturday afternoon though Sunday morning. Rain amounts from the late week through the weekend, currently look to range from .50 to 1.5″.