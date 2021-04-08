Rotary Club of Fluvanna Co. collecting food for those struggling during pandemic

FLUVANNA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Dozens of volunteers are coming together to make sure nobody in Fluvanna County goes hungry.
“People come to the food bank that are in need of help, and people that have more like to give and they help these people out,” volunteer Wayne Brady said.
The Rotary Club of Fluvanna County hosted a food drive Thursday, April 8, its fourth one since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic.
“To see the love of the people, to me, is very rewarding. That’s why I’m doing it,” Brady said.
All of the food collected Thursday came from members of the Lake Monticello community. The food is being packed up and sent to a nearby food bank.
“People needed food. That’s the first and foremost thing that people need when businesses shut down, and people can’t go to work and they can’t do anything. This seems so basic,” volunteer Betsy Gunnels said.
More than 5,000 pounds of the food collected will be dropped off at the Fluvanna Christian Service Society Food Bank, which is run by the Monticello Area Community Action Agency. It has served a record number of families during the pandemic.
“Especially with everything that has gone on in the last year, this is just a wonderful thing to do. The people appreciate so much when they can actually get their hands on something and not worry about where their next meal is going to come from,” Brady said.
