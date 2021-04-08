Owner of Richmond assisted living facility federally indicted for allegedly stealing $800K in residents’ benefits

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The former owner of the now-shuttered Jones & Jones assisted living facility in Richmond has been federally indicted. U.S. Attorneys for the Eastern District of Virginia says Mable B. Jones, 77, stole more than $800,000 in federal and state benefits that were intended to pay for the care of the facility’s elderly and incapacitated residents.
The charges come after an NBC12 investigation into neglect and potential fraud at the nursing home, off Forest Hill Avenue, at the hands of Jones, its owner. Over the course of the investigation, NBC12 uncovered dire conditions. A video also surfaced of possible abuse in the facility.
Jones, of Richmond, is currently charged with wire fraud and making false statements.
From December 2015 to 2019, Jones is accused of diverting more than $800,000 of residents’ federal and state social security benefits for her own personal use. Jones is believed to have used the money to gamble in Atlantic City and Las Vegas, pay off personal debt, and for travel and other items she bought for herself, according to the federal indictment.
Due to conditions that officials say endangered residents’ health and safety, state and federal investigators audited the facility before it closed. The indictment says at that time, Jones had made false statements to officials about her use of residents’ benefits.
The building had a slew of safety violations. Jones had her license suspended and then revoked by the Department of Social Services. Jones & Jones had also been cited for violations by the Department of Social Services.
In 2018, the Department of Social Services shut down Jones & Jones, and the approximate 50 residents living there were relocated.
If convicted, Jones faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison.
