No. 12 UVA women’s golf falls 4-1 against No. 12 Maryland

No. 12 UVA women’s golf falls 4-1 against No. 12 Maryland
UVA senior Beth Lillie (Source: wvir)
By Mike Shiers | April 7, 2021 at 10:58 PM EDT - Updated April 7 at 10:58 PM

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The No. 12 Virginia women’s golf team lost 4-1 against No. 20 Maryland in the third-place game at the Cavalier Match Play tournament on Wednesday at Birdwood Golf Club.

Beth Lillie earned the only win for the ‘Hoos, as the senior topped Charlotte Lafourcade 4&3.

Virginia Bossi went 20 holes against Laura Van Respaille, but the Terps golfer was able to prevail.

No. 2 Duke beat No. 14 Virginia Tech 3-2 to win the team championship.

The ACC Tournament is scheduled to be played on April 15-18 in Greensboro, NC.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.