No. 12 UVA women’s golf falls 4-1 against No. 12 Maryland

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The No. 12 Virginia women’s golf team lost 4-1 against No. 20 Maryland in the third-place game at the Cavalier Match Play tournament on Wednesday at Birdwood Golf Club.
Beth Lillie earned the only win for the ‘Hoos, as the senior topped Charlotte Lafourcade 4&3.
Virginia Bossi went 20 holes against Laura Van Respaille, but the Terps golfer was able to prevail.
No. 2 Duke beat No. 14 Virginia Tech 3-2 to win the team championship.
The ACC Tournament is scheduled to be played on April 15-18 in Greensboro, NC.
