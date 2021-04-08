Help needed repairing public access stairs in Riverview Park

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Fun on the Rivanna River is only steps away for many people in Charlottesville, but a special set of steps needs some help right now.
The public access stairs in Riverview Park were washed away in a winter flood.
The Rivanna River Company, the city of Charlottesville and the Rivanna Conservation Alliance want to rebuild them.
They say they need your help. If you’d like to to help out, click here. Volunteers can sign up for half day shifts on April 14, 15, and 16.
