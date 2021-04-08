Apex Clean Energy taking whole fleet electric

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A renewable energy company based in Charlottesville is setting a new sustainable example.
Apex Clean Energy is switching all of its vehicles, including trucks, over to electric energy. There is not an electric truck on the market yet, but Apex is excited to take on the daunting task to reduce the company’s carbon footprint.
“We’re hoping that this big move will inspire other businesses to do the same,” Apex Corporate Sustainability Manager Madeleine Ray said. “It’s an exciting time to be in the renewable energy field and we want to continue to set an example to other businesses that you can take your fleet electric.”
Apex is able to do all of this through a new partnership with XL Fleet, which will help them switch over to hybrid electric systems for its Ford trucks.
