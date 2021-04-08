Albemarle County Board of Supervisors approve new COVID-19 guidelines

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Albemarle County Supervisors voted Wednesday to make COVID-19 occupancy changes as cases and positivity rates continue to fall.
Indoor capacity for restaurants is lifted, with parties still needing to be separated by at least 6 feet.
Indoor gatherings are capped at 50, outdoor gatherings at 100.
Indoor entertainment and amusement businesses can have up to 500 people.
Outdoor venues can have up to 30% of occupancy.
Private Bookings can have up to 50 people indoors or 100 outdoors.
For recreational sports, 100 spectators are now allowed indoors, or 500 outdoors.
Masks will still be required indoors.
Supervisors also authorized a one-time bonus of $750 or $1,000 to eligible full and part-time county employees.
