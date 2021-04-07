Virtual science explosion week keeps kids engaged during spring break

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - If you are looking for a way to keep your little one entertained over spring break, a new virtual activity series in Albemarle County is bringing science to life.
The B.F. Yancey Community Center is partnering with the Virginia Museum of Natural History to put on a Virtual Science Explosion Week. The museum’s curators and scientists are keeping young students engaged by showing them live animals and other artifacts.
“We’re finding now that even students in preschool can probably tune in on some of the more elevated topics and learn things that perhaps will be expanded on more as they get older, but science is universal,” Program Coordinator Edward Brooks said.
