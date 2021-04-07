Virginia baseball tops William & Mary 7-6 in 12 innings

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Zack Gelof drove in the game-winning run with a bases loaded sac fly in the bottom of the 12th, and the UVA baseball team defeated William & Mary 7-6 on Tuesday at Disharoon Park.
Gelof was 3-for-6 with three RBI in the contest.
Each team had an opportunity for late game heroics.
Tribe senior Matt McDermott hit a 2-out, 3-run home run in the top of the 9th inning, which gave his team a 6-4 advantage.
UVA answered in the bottom of the 9th, as Devin Ortiz lined a 2-run double to the gap in left, to tie the game, and send it to extra innings.
William & Mary nearly went in front again in the 10th, but Alex Tappen gunned down the go-ahead run on a throw from right field to home to end the inning.
The walk-off win was UVA’s first since 2018, and the official time of the game was 4 hours and 40 minutes, which is tied for the 10th-longest in program history.
Virginia (14-14) is scheduled to begin a series at Clemson on Friday.
