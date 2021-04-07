UVA women’s golf plays first-ever match at home

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia women’s golf team played a match on its home course for the first time in program history on Tuesday, as the ‘Hoos were hosting the Cavalier Match Play tournament at Birdwood Golf Club.
The tournament was a first for the Cavaliers, who had never hosted a multi-team tournament since the program began in 2003-04.
No. 12 UVA defeated NC State 5-0 in the first round of the eight team tournament, and fell 3-2 against No. 14 Virginia Tech in the semifinals.
Virginia will take on Maryland in the consolation round of the eight-team tournament on Wednesday.
