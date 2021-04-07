Temps To Cool Back Down. Late Week April Showers

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - After a very warm couple of days, temperatures will start to cool back down. The late week, will feature a better opportunity for some April showers. A larger storm system tracking off to our northwest, will just slowly move east through the late week. partly to mostly cloudy skies Thursday with highs in the low 70s for most, still above average, but cooler. Thursday evening and night, some showers will overspread the region. Periods of rain Friday, with temperatures more seasonable in the 60s. An unsettled weather pattern will linger through the weekend with more showers at times.The best window appears later Saturday afternoon though Sunday morning. Rain amounts from the late week through the weekend, currently look to range from .50 to 1.5″.