Temps To Cool Back Down. Late Week April Showers

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - After a very warm couple of days, temperatures will start to cool back down. The late week, will feature a better opportunity for some April showers. A larger storm system tracking off to our northwest, will just slowly move east through the late week. partly to mostly cloudy skies Thursday with highs in the low 70s for most, still above average, but cooler. Thursday evening and night, some showers will overspread the region. Periods of rain Friday, with temperatures more seasonable in the 60s. An unsettled weather pattern will linger through the weekend with more showers at times.The best window appears later Saturday afternoon though Sunday morning. Rain amounts from the late week through the weekend, currently look to range from .50 to 1.5″.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, and mild. Lows low 50s.
Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy with showers developing in the evening and night. Highs lower 70s. Lows mid to upper 50s.
Friday: Cloudy, rain likely with highs in the mid to upper 60s. Lows 50s.
Saturday: Mostly cloudy with showers. Highs upper 60s to low 70s.. Lows mid to upper 50s.
Sunday: Mainly AM showers, some PM clearing. Highs low 70s. Lows around 50.
Monday: Mostly sunny. Highs upper 60s to low 70s. Lows low 50s.
Tuesday: Partly sunny. Highs upper 60s to around 70. Lows upper 40s.
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Highs upper 60s.
Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.