Medic who shot 2 was assigned to medical research center

Woldesenbet shot the sailors with a rifle. He then drove to the base, where gate guards who had been given advance notice told him to pull over for a search, said Brig. Gen. Michael Talley. But Woldesenbet immediately sped off, making it about a half-mile into the installation before he was stopped at a parking lot by the base’s police force. When he pulled out a weapon, the police shot and killed him, Talley said.