General Assembly sets marijuana legalization for July 1

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -The Virginia General Assembly approved Governor Ralph Northam’s efforts to speed up marijuana legalization.
In a Reconvene Session on Wednesday, the General Assembly voted to legalize simple possessions of pot by July 1.
It was originally set for 2024, but Governor Northam and House Speaker Eileen Filler-Corn wanted to move it up.
“Ending penalties for something that the General Assembly has made a policy decision will no longer be an offense. It just seems like if we’re going to set up a legal market that there’s not a sense to penalize people while we do so,” State Sen. Adam Ebbin (D-30th), who co-sponsored the legislation, said.
Simple possession means having up to one ounce of the drug.
Retail sales are still slated to start in 2024.
