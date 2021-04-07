Free service launched to help families work through FAFSA

“It asks for 2019 taxes, even if your circumstances have changed, you need to file it that way, and then you work with each individual school. There’s a federal process, called a change of income whereas we as financial aid professionals can go back in and review,” Speth said. “We know family circumstances have changed so much this year with COVID, so that’s why we have the opportunity out there for students to get some advice from people who look at FAFSAs every day.”