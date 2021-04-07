City of Charlottesville opens new trails along Moores Creek

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The City of Charlottesville is creating more outdoor spaces for you to explore.
New trails along Moores Creek are now public properties thanks to a partnership with the Rivanna Trails Foundation and nearby landowners.
The city acquired land located in the Fry’s Spring neighborhood, so it could connect Sunset Avenue to McElroy Drive along Moores Creek. Half an acre of land was purchased from Marta Domanska and a donation of trail easement came from Eric and Joyce Geilker. The trail will be open for use in the near future.
“It’s a way to have an urban system. People can go to work up in the city and then immediately outside of their back doors get into a natural space like this that’s only a mile and a half from downtown maybe and a half mile from the Rotunda. To have a city that is balanced with outdoor spaces and urban areas, this is part of that balance here” park and trail planner for the city of Charlottesville, Chris Gensic said.
University of Virginia volunteers and city staff will be working to improve the trail’s conditions over time.
Additionally, the Rivanna Trails Foundation acquired a trail lease along Moores Creek in the Belmont and Avon Street neighborhood
“This is part of our ongoing efforts across the city to gather the legal rights to put trails along all of our creeks. Moores Creek is the southern boundary of the city all the way from university grounds down to Riverview Park. These are two more properties of about 50 along this entire corridor that are now public properties,” Gensic said.
Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.