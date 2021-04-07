Albemarle County Board of Supervisors review draft of the Crozet Master Plan

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Albemarle County Board of Supervisors met on Wednesday, April 7 to review a draft of the Land Use chapter of the Crozet Master Plan before proceeding to the remaining chapters.
The goal of this initiative is to continue developing community parks, support opportunities for outdoor recreation, and provide alternative routes for travel between neighborhoods and centers of activity in Crozet.
The new draft also aims to maintain Crozet’s small-town identity.
“We are now in phase four of the master plan update, which includes drafting and reviewing each chapter and then final adoption of the entire plan,” senior planner, Tori Kanellopoulos said.
During the presentation, some members of the board expressed worries regarding the need for affordable housing and traffic concerns in the most recent draft.
“My concern is the continuation through land use of the disparate housing reality many of our community members who may want to live in this particular area and so it’s the middle and lower component of housing that I’m concerned with as we look at this master plan,” Donna Price, the vice-chair of the Albemarle County Board of Supervisors, said.
Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.